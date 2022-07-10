RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Hadebe sparks Dynamo to 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 12:09 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Defender Teenage Hadebe scored in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time after Jesús Ferreira’s goal eight minutes earlier had give FC Dallas the lead and the Houston Dynamo earned a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Ferreira kept pace with Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi with his 11th goal of the season — one behind front-runner Valentín Castellanos of New York City FC in the race for the Golden Boot.

Dallas (7-5-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute on a goal by Matt Hedges.

Houston (6-9-4) answered with Thorleifur Úlfarsson’s goal in the 69th minute to knot the score.

The Dynamo outshot Dallas 19-13 with an 8-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas. Steve Clark saved four shots for Houston.

