WAR IN UKRAINE: US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port | Ukrainian court lowers Russian soldier's sentence
Home » Sports » Grant Enfinger wins wild…

Grant Enfinger wins wild NASCAR Truck Series playoff opener

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 12:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant Enfinger grabbed the lead with four fresh tires after a wild overtime restart and pulled away to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff opener Friday night at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Restarting second on the inside row, Enfinger squeezed the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet past Zane Smith for the lead after Smith battled with John Hunter Nemechek for the top spot.

Enfinger raced to his seventh series victory and first since 2020. He secured a place in the Round of 8 with the victory.

“We’ve just been off a little bit as an organization,” Enfinger said. “We’ve been working so hard because we’ve been sucking. It hurts to say it, but we’ve had a terrible season to this point. But we had a great Chevrolet all day.”

Ben Rhodes ended up second in a Toyota, 0.477 seconds back on the 0.686-mile oval that hosted the series for the first time since 2011.

Smith was third, followed by Stewart Friesen and Corey Heim.

Nemechek was 10th after leading a race-high 76 laps. He sent the race to overtime when he spun leader Taylor Gray in Turn 3 on Lap 199 of the scheduled 200.

“Sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield, and tonight we were the bug,” Nemechek said. “I made a mistake early on and spun myself, and we had a restart there at the end on old tires.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up