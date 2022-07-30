WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Home » Sports » Gianluca Busio signs with…

Gianluca Busio signs with Venezia through 2024-25 season

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 11:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American midfielder Gianluca Busio has signed a contract extension with Venezia through 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old from Greensboro, North Carolina, was acquired from Sporting Kansas City about a year ago and made 29 appearances, including three starts. He scored his only goal in second-half injury time at Cagliari on Oct. 1, gaining a 1-1 draw.

Busio has made nine appearances for the U.S. men’s national team, including three in World Cup qualifying.

Venezia, which announced the agreement Friday, finished last among the 20 Serie A teams last season and was relegated to Serie B.

“I wanted to be part of the team that will fight for promotion,” Busio said in a statement. “There were offers and interest from other places but my heart is in Venice and I really wanted to stay here and work for our goal.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Spor

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up