Genesis Scottish Open Scores

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 3:57 PM

Friday

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, United Kingdom

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70

Second Round

Cameron Tringale, United States 61-72—133
Doug Ghim, United States 67-69—136
Gary Woodland, United States 64-72—136
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-66—137
Kurt Kitayama, United States 66-71—137
Xander Schauffele, United States 72-65—137
Jordan L. Smith, England 68-69—137
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-69—138
Rickie Fowler, United States 69-69—138
Tyrrell Hatton, England 68-70—138
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 66-72—138
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-69—138
Wu Ashun, China 71-68—139
Justin Harding, South Africa 65-74—139
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 71-68—139
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 68-71—139
Ryan Palmer, United States 67-72—139
Connor Syme, Scotland 70-69—139
Brandon Wu, United States 67-72—139
Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-72—140
Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-70—140
Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-67—140
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 69-71—140
Jon Rahm, Spain 68-72—140
Justin Rose, England 68-72—140
Alex Smalley, United States 67-73—140
Jordan Spieth, United States 68-72—140
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 72-68—140
Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-72—141
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-73—141
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 70-71—141
Branden Grace, South Africa 69-72—141
Charley Hoffman, United States 69-72—141
Matt Kuchar, United States 73-68—141
Alex Noren, Sweden 73-68—141
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70—141
J.J. Spaun, United States 70-71—141
Wyndham Clark, United States 71-71—142
Harris English, United States 71-71—142
Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69—142
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 74-68—142
Max Homa, United States 71-71—142
Matthew Jordan, England 68-74—142
Chris Kirk, United States 71-71—142
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 73-69—142
Matthieu Pavon, France 72-70—142
Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-73—142
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 70-72—142
Marcus Armitage, England 74-69—143
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-70—143
Sam Burns, United States 67-76—143
Stewart Cink, United States 70-73—143
Corey Conners, Canada 70-73—143
Sean Crocker, United States 68-75—143
Nacho Elvira, Spain 70-73—143
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 67-76—143
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 67-76—143
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 73-70—143
Russell Knox, Scotland 68-75—143
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 69-74—143
David Law, Scotland 72-71—143
Hao-Tong Li, China 70-73—143
Maverick McNealy, United States 73-70—143
Troy Merritt, United States 74-69—143
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-71—143
Keith Mitchell, United States 73-70—143
James Morrison, England 75-68—143
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 71-72—143
Cameron Smith, Australia 68-75—143
Nick Taylor, Canada 75-68—143
Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-73—143
Marc Warren, Scotland 71-72—143
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 75-78—153
David Horsey, England 79-WD

Missed Cut

Nino Bertasio, Italy 70-74—144
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 72-72—144
Daniel Gavins, England 72-72—144
Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-75—144
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 72-72—144
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 74-70—144
Anirban Lahiri, India 72-72—144
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 73-71—144
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 73-71—144
Callum Shinkwin, England 74-70—144
Brandon Stone, South Africa 72-72—144
Andy Sullivan, England 71-73—144
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 68-76—144
Nick Watney, United States 74-70—144
Jorge Campillo, Spain 72-73—145
Billy Horschel, United States 75-70—145
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 72-73—145
Marc Leishman, Australia 73-72—145
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 73-72—145
Collin Morikawa, United States 71-74—145
Patrick Rodgers, United States 72-73—145
Scottie Scheffler, United States 73-72—145
Shubhankar Sharma, India 69-76—145
Matthew Southgate, England 73-72—145
Callum Tarren, England 73-72—145
Johannes Veerman, United States 72-73—145
Will Zalatoris, United States 71-74—145
Grant Forrest, Scotland 74-72—146
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-79—146
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 75-71—146
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 73-73—146
Jason Kokrak, United States 76-70—146
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 72-74—146
Kalle Samooja, Finland 73-73—146
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 74-72—146
Jeff Winther, Denmark 72-74—146
Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 71-76—147
Joel Dahmen, United States 76-71—147
Lucas Glover, United States 75-72—147
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 72-75—147
Tom Hoge, United States 71-76—147
Viktor Hovland, Norway 74-73—147
Sungjae Im, South Korea 75-72—147
Bio Kim, South Korea 73-74—147
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 74-73—147
Luke List, United States 72-75—147
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-74—147
Mito Pereira, Chile 66-81—147
Jack Senior, England 74-73—147
Sepp Straka, Austria 71-76—147
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 75-72—147
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 75-73—148
John Catlin, United States 73-75—148
Luke Donald, England 70-78—148
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 76-72—148
Aaron Rai, England 71-77—148
Matt Wallace, England 75-73—148
Keegan Bradley, United States 72-77—149
Julien Guerrier, France 74-75—149
Scott Hend, Australia 74-75—149
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 76-73—149
Francesco Laporta, Italy 78-71—149
David Lipsky, United States 75-74—149
Adrian Meronk, Poland 73-76—149
Victor Perez, France 74-75—149
Ryan Armour, United States 74-76—150
Steven Brown, England 76-74—150
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 71-79—150
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 74-76—150
Andrew Novak, United States 75-75—150
Ian Poulter, England 78-72—150
Robert Streb, United States 78-72—150
Justin Thomas, United States 73-77—150
Danny Willett, England 77-73—150
Min Woo Lee, Australia 77-74—151
Matthew NeSmith, United States 77-74—151
Antoine Rozner, France 78-73—151
Francesco Molinari, Italy 80-72—152
Andrea Pavan, Italy 81-71—152
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 76-77—153
Brian Harman, United States 80-73—153
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 72-81—153
Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea 76-77—153
Cameron Young, United States 76-77—153
Chris Wood, England 78-78—156
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 82-76—158

