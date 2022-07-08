Genesis Scottish Open Scores

Friday At The Renaissance Club North Berwick, United Kingdom Purse: $8 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 Second Round Cameron Tringale,…

Friday

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, United Kingdom

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70

Second Round

Cameron Tringale, United States 61-72—133 Doug Ghim, United States 67-69—136 Gary Woodland, United States 64-72—136 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-66—137 Kurt Kitayama, United States 66-71—137 Xander Schauffele, United States 72-65—137 Jordan L. Smith, England 68-69—137 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-69—138 Rickie Fowler, United States 69-69—138 Tyrrell Hatton, England 68-70—138 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 66-72—138 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-69—138 Wu Ashun, China 71-68—139 Justin Harding, South Africa 65-74—139 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 71-68—139 Joohyung Kim, South Korea 68-71—139 Ryan Palmer, United States 67-72—139 Connor Syme, Scotland 70-69—139 Brandon Wu, United States 67-72—139 Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-72—140 Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-70—140 Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-67—140 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 69-71—140 Jon Rahm, Spain 68-72—140 Justin Rose, England 68-72—140 Alex Smalley, United States 67-73—140 Jordan Spieth, United States 68-72—140 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 72-68—140 Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-72—141 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-73—141 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 70-71—141 Branden Grace, South Africa 69-72—141 Charley Hoffman, United States 69-72—141 Matt Kuchar, United States 73-68—141 Alex Noren, Sweden 73-68—141 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70—141 J.J. Spaun, United States 70-71—141 Wyndham Clark, United States 71-71—142 Harris English, United States 71-71—142 Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69—142 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 74-68—142 Max Homa, United States 71-71—142 Matthew Jordan, England 68-74—142 Chris Kirk, United States 71-71—142 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 73-69—142 Matthieu Pavon, France 72-70—142 Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-73—142 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 70-72—142 Marcus Armitage, England 74-69—143 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-70—143 Sam Burns, United States 67-76—143 Stewart Cink, United States 70-73—143 Corey Conners, Canada 70-73—143 Sean Crocker, United States 68-75—143 Nacho Elvira, Spain 70-73—143 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 67-76—143 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 67-76—143 Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 73-70—143 Russell Knox, Scotland 68-75—143 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 69-74—143 David Law, Scotland 72-71—143 Hao-Tong Li, China 70-73—143 Maverick McNealy, United States 73-70—143 Troy Merritt, United States 74-69—143 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-71—143 Keith Mitchell, United States 73-70—143 James Morrison, England 75-68—143 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 71-72—143 Cameron Smith, Australia 68-75—143 Nick Taylor, Canada 75-68—143 Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-73—143 Marc Warren, Scotland 71-72—143 Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 75-78—153 David Horsey, England 79-WD

Missed Cut

Nino Bertasio, Italy 70-74—144 Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 72-72—144 Daniel Gavins, England 72-72—144 Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-75—144 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 72-72—144 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 74-70—144 Anirban Lahiri, India 72-72—144 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 73-71—144 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 73-71—144 Callum Shinkwin, England 74-70—144 Brandon Stone, South Africa 72-72—144 Andy Sullivan, England 71-73—144 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 68-76—144 Nick Watney, United States 74-70—144 Jorge Campillo, Spain 72-73—145 Billy Horschel, United States 75-70—145 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 72-73—145 Marc Leishman, Australia 73-72—145 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 73-72—145 Collin Morikawa, United States 71-74—145 Patrick Rodgers, United States 72-73—145 Scottie Scheffler, United States 73-72—145 Shubhankar Sharma, India 69-76—145 Matthew Southgate, England 73-72—145 Callum Tarren, England 73-72—145 Johannes Veerman, United States 72-73—145 Will Zalatoris, United States 71-74—145 Grant Forrest, Scotland 74-72—146 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-79—146 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 75-71—146 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 73-73—146 Jason Kokrak, United States 76-70—146 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 72-74—146 Kalle Samooja, Finland 73-73—146 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 74-72—146 Jeff Winther, Denmark 72-74—146 Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 71-76—147 Joel Dahmen, United States 76-71—147 Lucas Glover, United States 75-72—147 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 72-75—147 Tom Hoge, United States 71-76—147 Viktor Hovland, Norway 74-73—147 Sungjae Im, South Korea 75-72—147 Bio Kim, South Korea 73-74—147 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 74-73—147 Luke List, United States 72-75—147 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-74—147 Mito Pereira, Chile 66-81—147 Jack Senior, England 74-73—147 Sepp Straka, Austria 71-76—147 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 75-72—147 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 75-73—148 John Catlin, United States 73-75—148 Luke Donald, England 70-78—148 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 76-72—148 Aaron Rai, England 71-77—148 Matt Wallace, England 75-73—148 Keegan Bradley, United States 72-77—149 Julien Guerrier, France 74-75—149 Scott Hend, Australia 74-75—149 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 76-73—149 Francesco Laporta, Italy 78-71—149 David Lipsky, United States 75-74—149 Adrian Meronk, Poland 73-76—149 Victor Perez, France 74-75—149 Ryan Armour, United States 74-76—150 Steven Brown, England 76-74—150 Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 71-79—150 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 74-76—150 Andrew Novak, United States 75-75—150 Ian Poulter, England 78-72—150 Robert Streb, United States 78-72—150 Justin Thomas, United States 73-77—150 Danny Willett, England 77-73—150 Min Woo Lee, Australia 77-74—151 Matthew NeSmith, United States 77-74—151 Antoine Rozner, France 78-73—151 Francesco Molinari, Italy 80-72—152 Andrea Pavan, Italy 81-71—152 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 76-77—153 Brian Harman, United States 80-73—153 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 72-81—153 Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea 76-77—153 Cameron Young, United States 76-77—153 Chris Wood, England 78-78—156 Maverick Antcliff, Australia 82-76—158

