Genesis Scottish Open Scores

|Cameron Tringale, United States
|61-72—133
|Doug Ghim, United States
|67-69—136
|Gary Woodland, United States
|64-72—136
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|71-66—137
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|66-71—137
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|72-65—137
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|68-69—137
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|69-69—138
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|69-69—138
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|68-70—138
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|66-72—138
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|69-69—138
|Wu Ashun, China
|71-68—139
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|65-74—139
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|71-68—139
|Joohyung Kim, South Korea
|68-71—139
|Ryan Palmer, United States
|67-72—139
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|70-69—139
|Brandon Wu, United States
|67-72—139
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|68-72—140
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|70-70—140
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|73-67—140
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|69-71—140
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|68-72—140
|Justin Rose, England
|68-72—140
|Alex Smalley, United States
|67-73—140
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|68-72—140
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|72-68—140
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|69-72—141
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|68-73—141
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|70-71—141
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|69-72—141
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|69-72—141
|Matt Kuchar, United States
|73-68—141
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|73-68—141
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|71-70—141
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|70-71—141
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|71-71—142
|Harris English, United States
|71-71—142
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|73-69—142
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|74-68—142
|Max Homa, United States
|71-71—142
|Matthew Jordan, England
|68-74—142
|Chris Kirk, United States
|71-71—142
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|73-69—142
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|72-70—142
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|69-73—142
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|70-72—142
|Marcus Armitage, England
|74-69—143
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|73-70—143
|Sam Burns, United States
|67-76—143
|Stewart Cink, United States
|70-73—143
|Corey Conners, Canada
|70-73—143
|Sean Crocker, United States
|68-75—143
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|70-73—143
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|67-76—143
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|67-76—143
|Rikard Karlberg, Sweden
|73-70—143
|Russell Knox, Scotland
|68-75—143
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|69-74—143
|David Law, Scotland
|72-71—143
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|70-73—143
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|73-70—143
|Troy Merritt, United States
|74-69—143
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|72-71—143
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|73-70—143
|James Morrison, England
|75-68—143
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|71-72—143
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|68-75—143
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|75-68—143
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|70-73—143
|Marc Warren, Scotland
|71-72—143
|Thomas Bjorn, Denmark
|75-78—153
|David Horsey, England
|79-WD
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|70-74—144
|Stephen Gallacher, Scotland
|72-72—144
|Daniel Gavins, England
|72-72—144
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|69-75—144
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|72-72—144
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|74-70—144
|Anirban Lahiri, India
|72-72—144
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|73-71—144
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|73-71—144
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|74-70—144
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|72-72—144
|Andy Sullivan, England
|71-73—144
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|68-76—144
|Nick Watney, United States
|74-70—144
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|72-73—145
|Billy Horschel, United States
|75-70—145
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|72-73—145
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|73-72—145
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|73-72—145
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|71-74—145
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|72-73—145
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|73-72—145
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|69-76—145
|Matthew Southgate, England
|73-72—145
|Callum Tarren, England
|73-72—145
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|72-73—145
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|71-74—145
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|74-72—146
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|67-79—146
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|75-71—146
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|73-73—146
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|76-70—146
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|72-74—146
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|73-73—146
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|74-72—146
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|72-74—146
|Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden
|71-76—147
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|76-71—147
|Lucas Glover, United States
|75-72—147
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|72-75—147
|Tom Hoge, United States
|71-76—147
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|74-73—147
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|75-72—147
|Bio Kim, South Korea
|73-74—147
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|74-73—147
|Luke List, United States
|72-75—147
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|73-74—147
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|66-81—147
|Jack Senior, England
|74-73—147
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|71-76—147
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|75-72—147
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|75-73—148
|John Catlin, United States
|73-75—148
|Luke Donald, England
|70-78—148
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|76-72—148
|Aaron Rai, England
|71-77—148
|Matt Wallace, England
|75-73—148
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|72-77—149
|Julien Guerrier, France
|74-75—149
|Scott Hend, Australia
|74-75—149
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|76-73—149
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|78-71—149
|David Lipsky, United States
|75-74—149
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|73-76—149
|Victor Perez, France
|74-75—149
|Ryan Armour, United States
|74-76—150
|Steven Brown, England
|76-74—150
|Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland
|71-79—150
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|74-76—150
|Andrew Novak, United States
|75-75—150
|Ian Poulter, England
|78-72—150
|Robert Streb, United States
|78-72—150
|Justin Thomas, United States
|73-77—150
|Danny Willett, England
|77-73—150
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|77-74—151
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|77-74—151
|Antoine Rozner, France
|78-73—151
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|80-72—152
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|81-71—152
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|76-77—153
|Brian Harman, United States
|80-73—153
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|72-81—153
|Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea
|76-77—153
|Cameron Young, United States
|76-77—153
|Chris Wood, England
|78-78—156
|Maverick Antcliff, Australia
|82-76—158
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.