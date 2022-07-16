RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Gazdag’s PK goal rallies Union to 2-1 win over Revolution

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 9:48 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in the 79th minute to lift the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Gazdag’s ninth goal of the season for Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (10-2-9) came four minutes after Mikael Uhre pulled the Union even with his seventh netter.

Gustavo Bou’s seventh goal of the campaign — all in the last eight matches — gave New England (6-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute.

The Union had a 20-18 advantage in shots, but the Revolution had a 7-6 edge in shots on goal.

Andre Blake had five saves for Philadelphia. Djordje Petrovic saved four for New England.

Gazdag opened the scoring last time out with a PK goal in the 26th minute in the Union’s 2-1 win over Inter Miami.

