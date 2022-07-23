WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Home » Sports » Gazdag, Blake help Union…

Gazdag, Blake help Union beat Orlando City 1-0

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Andre Blake had his ninth shutout of the season, Daniel Gazdag scored a pivotal goal and the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 1-0 Saturday night.

Gazdag’s goal came in the 39th minute to secure the win for the Union (11-2-9). Jakob Glesnes got an assist on the goal.

Orlando (8-8-6) outshot the Union 12-9, with a shot on goal apiece.

Blake saved both of the shots he faced for the Union.

The Union next play on Saturday against the Houston Dynamo at home, and Orlando will visit D.C. United on Sunday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up