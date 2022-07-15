RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
García wins 1st gold in worlds; 1st medal ever for Peru

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 9:36 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kimberly García won the first gold medal Friday in Eugene and the first medal ever for Peru in the world track and field championships.

García took the 20-kilometer race walk in 1 hour, 26 minutes, 28 seconds.

“I am very happy with this result, with Peru’s first World Cup medal,” Garcia told The Associated Press. “We have worked very hard, really, for this first medal.”

Katarzyna Zdziebrlo of Poland was second, and China’s Shiye Qieyang finished third.

Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan successfully defended his men’s title, finishing in 1:19:07. Countryman Koki Ikeda was second.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

