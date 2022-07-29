WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Garcia ends Swiatek’s winning streak on clay

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 2:25 PM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced Friday to the semifinals of the Poland Open after ending the clay-court winning streak of top-ranked Iga Swiatek at 18 matches.

Garcia won 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, breaking Swiatek in the 10th game of the deciding set for her first win over the Pole.

Swiatek had not lost on clay since the French Open quarterfinals in 2021.

France’s Garcia set up a semifinal match against 10th-seeded Jasmine Paolini. The Italian rallied 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to beat Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.

Lucky loser Kateryna Baindl rebounded from a set down to upset eighth-seeded Petra Martic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Ukrainian next faces Ana Bogdan of Romania who outclassed another lucky loser, Brazilian Laura Pigossi, 6-1, 6-1.

