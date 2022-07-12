RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Former Red Wings coach Blashill joins Lightning as assistant

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 12:20 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is joining the Tampa Bay Lightning as an assistant.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced the move Tuesday, selecting Blashill to replace Derek Lalonde on coach Jon Cooper’s staff. Lalonde was hired to replace Blashill in Detroit.

Blashill, 48, coached the Red Wings the past seven seasons, compiling a 204-261-72 record. Detroit missed the playoffs in six of the seven seasons.

With the Lightning, Blashill joins a staff that includes assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler, goaltender coach Frantz Jean and video coaches Nigel Kirwan and Brian Garlock.

The two-time defending champion Lightning were dethroned last month by the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

