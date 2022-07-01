FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Former Chelsea assistant Gotti to coach Serie A’s Spezia

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 8:24 AM

ROME (AP) — Former Chelsea assistant Luca Gotti was appointed to coach Serie A club Spezia on Friday.

Gotti, who previously coached Udinese, was given a two-year contract. He replaces Thiago Motta, who left by mutual agreement after helping Spezia avoid relegation last season.

Gotti was an assistant under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in 2018-19.

Spezia finished 16th last season, having made its Serie A debut the previous campaign.

The American-owned Ligurian club was recently cleared to resume transfer market activity by sport’s highest court following an appeal against a FIFA ban.

