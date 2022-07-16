Fagúndez helps Austin earn 1-1 draw with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Diego Fagúndez scored in the 79th minute to help Austin FC earn a 1-1 draw with…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Diego Fagúndez scored in the 79th minute to help Austin FC earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Sebastián Driussi and Felipe Martins picked up assists on Fagúndez’s fifth goal of the season for Austin (12-4-5).

Dallas (7-6-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Paul Arriola found the net in the 42nd minute. Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco had assists on Arriola’s ninth goal this season.

Dallas outshot Austin 16-10 with a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin. Maarten Paes saved four for Dallas.

Austin leads second-place Los Angeles FC by two points in the Western Conference.

