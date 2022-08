European Women’s Championship Finals

2022 — England 2, Germany 1, ET 2017 — Netherlands 4, Denmark 2 2013 — Germany 1, Norway 0 2009…

2022 — England 2, Germany 1, ET

2017 — Netherlands 4, Denmark 2

2013 — Germany 1, Norway 0

2009 — Germany 6, England 2

2005 — Germany 3, Norway 1

2001 — Germany 1, Sweden 0, ET

1997 — Germany 2, Italy 0

1995 — Germany 3, Sweden 2

1993 — Norway 1, Italy 0

1991 — Germany 3, Norway 1, ET

1989 — West Germany 4, Norway 1

1987 — Norway 2, Sweden 1

1985 — Sweden 4-3 on penalty kicks after 1-1 aggregate

