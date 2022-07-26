WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Sports » Euro 2022: Germany's Bühl…

Euro 2022: Germany’s Bühl has virus, will miss SF vs France

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Germany midfielder Klara Bühl will miss Wednesday’s semifinal game against France at the Women’s European Championship after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has played in all four of Germany’s games so far and scored in a 2-0 win over Spain at the group stage.

“She is currently free of symptoms and has been immediately isolated,” the German team tweeted Tuesday. “Further testing of the entire team and staff came back negative.”

Bühl is the second player in the German squad to test positive during the tournament after forward Lea Schüller, whose positive test came shortly after she scored in the opening 4-0 win over Denmark. Schüller came out of isolation on July 18 and was an unused substitute when Germany beat Austria in the quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

This Navy unit helps ensure the advantage in conflict under the surface

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up