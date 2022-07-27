WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions | Griner's trail update | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Civilian medic on Ukraine war’s front lines
Home » Sports » Dortmund striker Haller has…

Dortmund striker Haller has operation after tumor found

The Associated Press

July 27, 2022, 8:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has undergone a successful operation on a testicular tumor and will be out for at least “a couple of months,” sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Wednesday.

Haller signed for Dortmund from Ajax on July 6 for 31 million euros ($31.5 million) but had to leave a pre-season training camp 12 days later for treatment after the tumor was found.

Kehl said Haller’s operation was successful but added the next steps in his treatment were still not fully clear.

“The course of treatment is under discussion, there are different courses,” Kehl said. “We will be missing Sébastien for a couple of months for sure, and as soon as we can be more specific, we will communicate that in the coming days.”

Kehl didn’t specify a diagnosis. Tumors can be benign and do not always lead to a diagnosis of cancer.

When asked if Dortmund would make any new signings to cover for Haller’s absence, Kehl said “we are preparing for various scenarios” in terms of how the team will work this season. Haller was signed as a replacement for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian joined Manchester City.

Kehl said existing players like Netherlands international Donyell Malen and 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko could fill the gap.

“We’re only going to do something if it really makes sense in the end, and otherwise we’ll put our trust in the guys we have here,” Kehl said.

Haller scored 34 goals for Ajax last season, including 11 in eight Champions League games.

Dortmund starts its season on Friday with a German Cup game at third-division club 1860 Munich.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

Small business contract awards in 2021 reach all-time high

Army adding prep course to bring in recruits not meeting its standards

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up