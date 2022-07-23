WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Defender Tagliafico joins Lyon on a 3-year deal from Ajax

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 7:31 AM

LYON, France (AP) — Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico joined ambitious French club Lyon from Ajax on a three-year deal Saturday.

Lyon said it paid 4.2 million euros ($4.3 million) to sign the 29-year-old Tagliafico, who has made 40 international appearances for Argentina. He’s also shown an eye for goal, having scored 16 goals in 169 games for the Dutch club.

Lyon won the last of its seven straight French titles in 2008 but has fallen far behind Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain.

The club finished a disappointing eighth last season and out of the European places but has big ambitions under its new American owner John Textor.

Lyon brought back France midfielder Corentin Tolisso from German champion Bayern Munich and reunited him with his former teammate Alexandre Lacazette, who joined from Premier League club Arsenal.

Tolisso won five Bundesliga titles, to add to the Champions League and the Club World Cup in 2020, scoring 21 goals in 118 appearances.

