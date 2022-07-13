RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Dájome helps Whitecaps earn 2-2 draw with Cincinnati

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 10:41 PM

Cristian Dájome scored in the 82nd minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Álvaro Barreal scored in the 3rd minute to stake Cincinnati (7-7-7) to an early lead. Ryan Gauld knotted the score two minutes later for Vancouver (7-9-5).

Cincinnati, which is 1-0-5 in its last six matches, took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Brandon Vázquez connected in the 23rd minute. Gauld had an assist on Dájome’s equalizer.

Cincinnati outshot the Whitecaps 15-11 with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Cody Cropper had four saves for Vancouver. Roman Celentano stopped two shots for Cincinnati.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

