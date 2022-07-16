Czichos, Slonina lead Fire to 1-0 victory over Sounders

RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 10:42 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Rafael Czichos scored in the 23rd minute and Gaga Slonina made it stand as the Chicago Fire blanked the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday.

Federico Navarro notched an assist on Czichos’ second goal of the season for Chicago (6-10-5). Both scores have come in the last three matches.

Seattle (8-10-2) has lost three straight, all by shutouts.

Slonina finished with two saves for the clean sheet. Stefan Cleveland had four saves for the Sounders.

Seattle outshot Chicago 15-9, but the Fire had a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

