RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy fires security chief, prosecutor | 4-year-old killed in Russian strike | A day in Ukraine's Donetsk | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Sports » Cordova, Real Salt Lake…

Cordova, Real Salt Lake beat Sporting KC 3-0

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sergio Cordova scored and Zac MacMath stopped one shot to lead Real Salt Lake to a 3-0 victory Sunday over Sporting Kansas City.

Cordova put RSL (9-6-6) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 50th minute. Andrew Brody had an assist on the goal.

Pablo Ruiz and Jefferson Savarino both scored once for RSL.

RSL outshot Sporting KC (5-12-5) 18-5, with 10 shots on goal to one for Sporting KC.

John Pulskamp saved seven of the 10 shots he faced for Sporting KC.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. RSL hosts Dallas and Sporting KC hosts Los Angeles FC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up