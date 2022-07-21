WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Sports » Cologne asks UEFA to…

Cologne asks UEFA to exclude Belarusian soccer clubs

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 6:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Cologne has called for the exclusion of Belarusian teams from European competitions because of the country’s support for Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Bundesliga club said Thursday it had written to UEFA asking to add Belarusian clubs to the ban on Russian teams.

Cologne is scheduled to play in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Belarusian clubs BATE Borisov, Gomel, Shakhtyor Soligorsk and Dinamo Minsk are potential opponents.

Cologne said it was “ asking UEFA to take decisive action and to remove the teams from the competition ” because of “the political situation and the support for Russia from the Belarusian government in the invasion of Ukraine.”

The club said it strongly condemned “the openly communicated closeness of the Belarusian government to Russia as well as the behavior associated with the war in Ukraine” and it encouraged its members to support its appeal for the clubs to be excluded.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up