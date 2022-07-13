RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Cisneros leads Atlanta United to 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 9:47 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronaldo Cisneros scored two first-half goals to spark Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Cisneros scored in the 7th minute and polished off a brace in the 33rd with his team-leading sixth goal to stake Atlanta United (7-8-5) to a 2-0 lead. Five of Cisneros’ six scores have come in two matches.

Johan Kappelhof scored the lone goal for RSL (8-7-6) in the 37th minute.

Atlanta United outshot RSL 14-10 with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Rocco Ríos Novo had three saves for Atlanta. Zac MacMath saved five for RSL.

