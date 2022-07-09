RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » Sports » Cincinnati overcomes two red…

Cincinnati overcomes two red cards in 1-1 tie with Red Bulls

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 10:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez scored in the 20th minute and FC Cincinnati held on for a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, despite losing two players to red cards in the second half.

Vázquez’s ninth goal of the season gave Cincinnati (7-7-5) the lead, but Lewis Morgan scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (9-5-6) in the 29th minute on a penalty kick. It was also Morgan’s ninth goal.

Cincinnati lost Allan Cruz in the 58th minute when he picked up a second yellow card. Luciano Acosta was sent off in the third minute of stoppage time for violent conduct.

Cincinnati outshot the Red Bulls 10-8 with a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Carlos Coronel had three saves for New York. Roman Celentano saved two for Cincinnati.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up