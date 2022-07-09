Cincinnati overcomes two red cards in 1-1 tie with Red Bulls

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez scored in the 20th minute and FC Cincinnati held on for a 1-1 draw with…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez scored in the 20th minute and FC Cincinnati held on for a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, despite losing two players to red cards in the second half.

Vázquez’s ninth goal of the season gave Cincinnati (7-7-5) the lead, but Lewis Morgan scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (9-5-6) in the 29th minute on a penalty kick. It was also Morgan’s ninth goal.

Cincinnati lost Allan Cruz in the 58th minute when he picked up a second yellow card. Luciano Acosta was sent off in the third minute of stoppage time for violent conduct.

Cincinnati outshot the Red Bulls 10-8 with a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Carlos Coronel had three saves for New York. Roman Celentano saved two for Cincinnati.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.