Charles tops 7,000 career points, Storm beat Dream 82-72

SEATTLE (AP) — Tina Charles scored 27 points to become the fourth player in WNBA history to top 7,000 for…

SEATTLE (AP) — Tina Charles scored 27 points to become the fourth player in WNBA history to top 7,000 for her career, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 82-72 on Sunday.

Charles, who signed with Seattle (18-10) on June 28, added 15 rebounds for her second straight double-double. With 7,013 points, she trails only Diana Taurasi (9,651, active), Tina Thompson (7,488) and Tamika Catchings (7,380) on the all-time list.

Brianna Stewart scored 11 of her 23 points in the third quarter and Epiphanny Prince buried a 3-pointer in the final minute as Seattle took a 63-53 lead into the final period and stayed in front.

Rhyne Howard — the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft — led Atlanta (12-16) with 23 points. Cheyenne Parker and Tiffany Hayes scored 12 apiece.

WINGS 96, FEVER 86

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and Dallas handed Indiana its club-record 12th straight loss.

Teaira McCowan finished with 17 points for Dallas (12-15), while Allisha Gray scored 16 with three steals. Kayla Thornton pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Gray scored 10 of her 11 first-half points in the second quarter to help Dallas rally from a 23-17 first-period deficit to a 45-39 lead at halftime.

The Wings improved to .500 on the road (7-7).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (5-25) with a season-high 34 points. She added six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Nalyssa Smith added 16 points, while Queen Egbo scored 14. Indiana fell to 3-12 at home.

SUN 86, LYNX 79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman had 19 points, Brionna Jones scored 18 and Alyssa Thomas added a double-double to power Connecticut past Minnesota.

Hiedeman hit five 3-pointers and had five assists for the Sun (19-9). Jones grabbed eight rebounds and Thomas finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Courtney Williams scored 12 for Connecticut, which has won three straight and five of six.

Aerial Powers topped Minnesota (10-19) with 17 points. Rookie Nikolina Milic scored 14 before fouling out, while Rachel Banham came off the bench to score 11.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.