Castellanos’ brace leads NYCFC past Revolution 4-2

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored a goal in each half and New York City FC was awarded an MLS record three first-half penalty kicks in a 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

NYCFC (9-4-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a penalty-kick score by Talles Magno.

New England (6-6-7) evened the score in the 18th minute on a goal by Gustavo Bou.

Castellanos gave NYCFC the lead for good with his league-leading 12th goal of the season, scoring on a PK in the 44th minute. Gabriel Pereira made it 3-1 with a goal four minutes into the second half.

Bou notched a brace when he scored in the 77th minute to pull the Revolution within a goal.

Castellanos scored in the 82nd minute to cap the scoring.

NYCFC outshot the Revolution 20-10 with a 12-7 edge in shots on goal.

Sean Johnson had five saves for NYCFC. Djordje Petrovic saved eight for the Revolution.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

