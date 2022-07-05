RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada | Pope Francis hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow | Ukraine lays out ‘recovery plan’
Campana helps Inter Miami tie Dallas 1-1 with equalizer

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 12:01 AM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Leonardo Campana scored the equalizer for Inter Miami in a 1-1 draw with Dallas on Monday night.

Campana’s game-tying goal came in the 89th minute for Miami (6-7-4).

Alan Velasco scored for Dallas (7-5-6) in the 27th minute.

Maarten Paes saved two shots for Dallas. Drake Callender had two saves for Miami.

Both teams next play Saturday. Dallas visits the Houston Dynamo and Miami visits Orlando City.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

