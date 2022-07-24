WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on port hit military targets | Americans dead in Donbas | Military couples rush to the altar | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Home » Sports » Cabral, Bond spark Galaxy…

Cabral, Bond spark Galaxy to 2-0 victory over Atlanta United

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored his first goal of the season seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night.

Bond had three saves to notch a clean sheet for the Galaxy (9-9-3), who snapped a three-match skid.

Dejan Joveljic scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Atlanta United (6-9-6) outshot L.A. 12-10, but the Galaxy had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Rocco Ríos Novo had four saves for Atlanta.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up