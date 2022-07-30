WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Brown helps Whitecaps to 1-1 tie with Nashville

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 10:59 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Javain Brown scored the equalizer for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday night.

Brown’s tying goal came in the 87th minute for the Whitecaps (7-10-6). Ryan Gauld got an assist on the goal.

Teal Bunbury scored the lone goal for Nashville (8-7-8).

The Whitecaps outshot Nashville 21-18, with six shots on goal to three for Nashville.

Joe Willis saved five of the six shots he faced for Nashville. Cody Cropper made two saves for the Whitecaps.

Nashville plays on the road on Wednesday against the Portland Timbers, while the Whitecaps will host the Houston Dynamo on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

