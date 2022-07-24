Brittany Force races to 4th NHRA Funny Car win of year

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Brittany Force raced to her fourth Top Fuel victory of the season and 15th overall in…

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Brittany Force raced to her fourth Top Fuel victory of the season and 15th overall in a record-setting Sunday in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

Force had a 3.709-second run at 335.48 mph to beat Mike Salinas in the final round and move ahead of him for the season lead. She had the quickest run in Sonoma Raceway history in the first round with a 3.662, then set the track speed record on three consecutive runs, capped by a 337.75 in the semifinals.

“It was an incredible weekend for our team,” Force said. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, but I’ve always struggled on the Western Swing as a racer. Winning in Sonoma has always been on my bucket list and to run so outstanding, I’m really proud of this team. To put those kinds of numbers on the board, it’s just incredible.”

Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Tasca beat Brittany’s superstar father, 73-year-old John Force, in the final with a 3.911 at 325.61 in a Ford Mustang. Tasca won for the first time this season and 10th overall.

Enders drove to her first career win in Sonoma, knocking off Greg Anderson with a 6.574 at 196.62 in a Camaro. She took the points lead with her sixth victory of the year.

Gladstone picked up his first career victory, going 6.759 at 200.68 on his Suzuki to beat Eddie Krawiec in the final.

