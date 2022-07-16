British Open’s key hole from third round at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The key hole Saturday in the British Open at St. Andrews:
HOLE: 10
YARDAGE: 386
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 3.83
RANK: 14
KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy holed out from 80 feet for eagle that tied him for the lead with Viktor Hovland. Shane Lowry chipped in, right after he holed a chip for eagle on the previous hole.
