British Open, Yardage and par

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 12:24 PM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Yardage and par for the Old Course at St. Andrews, site of the 150th British Open to be played July 14-17:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 375
2 4 452
3 4 398
4 4 480
5 5 570
6 4 414
7 4 371
8 3 187
9 4 352
Out 36 3599
10 4 386
11 3 174
12 4 351
13 4 465
14 5 614
15 4 455
16 4 418
17 4 495
18 4 356
In 36 3714
Total 72 7313

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

