British Open, Yardage and par

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Yardage and par for the Old Course at St. Andrews, site of the 150th British Open to be played July 14-17:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 375 2 4 452 3 4 398 4 4 480 5 5 570 6 4 414 7 4 371 8 3 187 9 4 352 Out 36 3599 10 4 386 11 3 174 12 4 351 13 4 465 14 5 614 15 4 455 16 4 418 17 4 495 18 4 356 In 36 3714 Total 72 7313

