British Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 4:04 PM

Saturday
At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course)
St. Andrews, Scotland
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Third Round
Par out 444 454 434-36
Viktor Hovland 443 343 434-32
Rory McIlroy 444 443 433-33
Cameron Young 444 444 533-35
Cameron Smith 544 454 433-36

___

Par in 434 454 444-36-72—216
Viktor Hovland 334 454 443-34-66—200
Rory McIlroy 234 444 453-33-66—200
Cameron Young 333 544 644-36-71—204
Cameron Smith 434 644 444-37-73—204

___

