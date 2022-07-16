British Open Leaders Cards The Associated Press

Saturday At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course) St. Andrews, Scotland Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72 Third Round Par out 444 454 434-36 Viktor Hovland 443 343 434-32 Rory McIlroy 444 443 433-33 Cameron Young 444 444 533-35 Cameron Smith 544 454 433-36 ___ Par in 434 454 444-36-72—216 Viktor Hovland 334 454 443-34-66—200 Rory McIlroy 234 444 453-33-66—200 Cameron Young 333 544 644-36-71—204 Cameron Smith 434 644 444-37-73—204 ___ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.