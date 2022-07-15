British Open Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course)
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Par out
|444
|454
|434-36
|Cameron Smith
|333
|454
|324-31
|Cameron Young
|454
|344
|433-34
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|444
|344-35
|Viktor Hovland
|444
|344
|334-33
___
|Par in
|434
|454
|444-36-72—144
|Cameron Smith
|334
|434
|444-33-64—131
|Cameron Young
|434
|445
|443-35-69—133
|Rory McIlroy
|323
|455
|434-33-68—134
|Viktor Hovland
|344
|542
|443-33-66—134
___
