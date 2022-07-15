RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
British Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 5:26 PM

Friday
At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course)
St. Andrews, Scotland
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Second Round
Par out 444 454 434-36
Cameron Smith 333 454 324-31
Cameron Young 454 344 433-34
Rory McIlroy 444 444 344-35
Viktor Hovland 444 344 334-33

___

Par in 434 454 444-36-72—144
Cameron Smith 334 434 444-33-64—131
Cameron Young 434 445 443-35-69—133
Rory McIlroy 323 455 434-33-68—134
Viktor Hovland 344 542 443-33-66—134

___

