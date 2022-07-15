British Open Leaders Cards The Associated Press

Friday At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course) St. Andrews, Scotland Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72 Second Round Par out 444…

Friday At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course) St. Andrews, Scotland Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72 Second Round Par out 444 454 434-36 Cameron Smith 333 454 324-31 Cameron Young 454 344 433-34 Rory McIlroy 444 444 344-35 Viktor Hovland 444 344 334-33 ___ Par in 434 454 444-36-72—144 Cameron Smith 334 434 444-33-64—131 Cameron Young 434 445 443-35-69—133 Rory McIlroy 323 455 434-33-68—134 Viktor Hovland 344 542 443-33-66—134 ___ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.