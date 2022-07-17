British Open at a glance

RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 4:58 PM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at the final round Sunday of the British Open at St. Andrews:

VICTOR: Cameron Smith closed with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot victory and his first major.

SPOILS: Smith won $2.5 million, the silver claret jug, a gold medal, an exemption to the British Open through 2053 (at age 60), and typically five-year exemptions into the Masters, the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

SILVER MEDAL: Cameron Young (65) made a 15-foot eagle on the last hole to finish second.

PURPLE HEART: Rory McIlroy was trying to end eight years without a major. Tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland to start the final round, he hit every green in regulation and two-putted every hole. He made two birdies for a 70 and finished third.

RECORD BOOKS: Smith finished at 20-under 268 for the lowest score ever in a British Open at St. Andrews. It matched the lowest score to par in any major championship.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Smith was 90 feet away from the hole on the par-5 14th when he used his putter to roll it up a huge mound and let it feed down to tap-in range for his fifth consecutive birdie and the first time he was in the lead.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Sam Burns and Smith each had 64. For Smith, the 64 was the lowest final round by an Open champion at St. Andrews.

KEY STATISTIC: Smith took only 11 putts in regulation over the final nine holes.

NOTEWORTHY: Smith is fifth Australian to win the Open and the third to win it at St. Andrews, joining Peter Thomson and Kel Nagle.

QUOTEWORTHY: “There’s a worthy winner right on the 18th green right now.” — Rory McIlroy as Cameron Smith was accepting the claret jug.

NEXT YEAR: The Open returns to Royal Liverpool in 2023.

