WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Sports » Breeders' Cup returns to…

Breeders’ Cup returns to Santa Anita for record 11th time

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 12:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — The Breeders’ Cup will return to Santa Anita for a record 11th time in 2023.

The world championships will mark their 40th anniversary next year on Nov. 3 and 4 at the Southern California track.

Santa Anita last hosted in 2019 when a wagering record of over $175 million was set. That year’s final race was marred by the death of Mongolian Groom in the Classic. He was euthanized after suffering a broken bone during the race. The accident came after dozens of horse deaths at the track in less than a year. As a result, major safety overhauls were completed and the track’s safety record improved.

The 2016 event at Santa Anita set the event’s all-time attendance record, with 118,484 fans over two days.

This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 4-5.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

USPS scales back next-gen fleet plans, commits to more electric vehicles

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up