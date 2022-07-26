WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Bogdan upsets Parrizas Diaz in rain-hit day at Poland Open

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 12:17 PM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ana Bogdan of Romania upset seventh-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (3) to advance to the second round of the Poland Open on Tuesday.

Only three singles matches were completed and three were suspended because of rain at the clay-court tournament in the Polish capital.

Tenth-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini defeated Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 6-1, 6-1, while France’s Clara Burel advanced by beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Defending champion Maryna Zanevska of Belgium was down 6-3, 3-1 to lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine when their match was suspended.

