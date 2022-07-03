FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Blake’s 5 saves help Union tie with Crew 0-0

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 10:00 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew and Andre Blake had four saves for the Philadelphia Union in a scoreless draw Sunday.

The Crew (5-5-7) outshot the Union (7-2-9) 16-6, with four shots on goal to three for the Union.

The Crew visit the Chicago Fire on Saturday, while the Union will host D.C. United on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

