WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on port hit military targets | Americans dead in Donbas | Military couples rush to the altar | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Home » Sports » Begu beats Bronzetti for…

Begu beats Bronzetti for Palermo Ladies Open title

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Irina-Camelia Begu beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 to win the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday and claim her first singles title in five years.

The sixth-seeded Romanian took control from the start on the red clay of the Country Time Club and closed the final out with an ace on her first match point.

“This place is special for me because part of my family lives here,” Begu said.

It was the fifth singles title of Begu’s career, having also won nine doubles titles.

Begu reached the fourth round at this year’s French Open in singles.

The 78th-ranked Bronzetti was playing in her first tour-level final.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up