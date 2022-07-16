RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Beach Glass wins Meadowlands Pace

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 11:34 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Beach Glass won the $600,000 Meadowlands Pace on Saturday night, capturing the only race to elude his Hall of Fame sire.

Somebeachsomewhere won 20 of 21 career starts, suffering the lone defeat in the 2008 Meadowlands Pace. He died in 2018, and Beach Glass was a member of his final foal crop.

Beach Glass was bred and is owned by the several members of the team that campaigned Somebeachsomewhere — trainer Brent McGrath and Schooner II Stable of Truro, Nova Scotia.

Beach Glass, the 1-5 favorite, took command down the backstretch and fended off a stiff challenge from I Did It Myway.

Through the lane he pulled clear of the late-closing Mad Max Hanover by 1 3/4 lengths for his sixth win in 10 starts. He paid $2.60, $2.20 and $2.10.

Mad Max Hanover returned $15.80 and $5.60. I Did It Myway held on for third, paying $11.40.

Yannick Gingras, inducted into the Harness Racing Hall of Fame this month, was in the sulky for his third Pace win.

The time was 1:47 2/5 in the mile for 3-year-olds.

