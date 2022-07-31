All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 69 33 .676 _ Toronto 56 45 .554 12½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 69 33 .676 _ Toronto 56 45 .554 12½ Tampa Bay 54 47 .535 14½ Baltimore 51 50 .505 17½ Boston 50 52 .490 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 53 47 .530 _ Cleveland 51 49 .510 2 Chicago 50 50 .500 3 Detroit 41 61 .402 13 Kansas City 39 62 .386 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 66 36 .647 _ Seattle 55 47 .539 11 Texas 45 55 .450 20 Los Angeles 43 58 .426 22½ Oakland 39 64 .379 27½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 63 37 .630 _ Atlanta 61 41 .598 3 Philadelphia 54 47 .535 9½ Miami 47 54 .465 16½ Washington 35 67 .343 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 44 .564 _ St. Louis 53 48 .525 4 Chicago 41 59 .410 15½ Pittsburgh 40 61 .396 17 Cincinnati 39 61 .390 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 33 .670 _ San Diego 56 46 .549 12 San Francisco 50 51 .495 17½ Colorado 46 56 .451 22 Arizona 45 55 .450 22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 2

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 7

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 3-1) at Texas (Gray 7-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 2

Washington 7, St. Louis 6

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 3-12) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Washington (Gray 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 9-4), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.