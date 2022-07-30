WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 68 33 .673 _
Toronto 55 45 .550 12½
Tampa Bay 53 47 .530 14½
Baltimore 51 49 .510 16½
Boston 50 51 .495 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 47 .525 _
Cleveland 51 48 .515 1
Chicago 49 50 .495 3
Detroit 41 60 .406 12
Kansas City 39 61 .390 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 35 .653 _
Seattle 54 47 .535 12
Texas 45 54 .455 20
Los Angeles 42 58 .420 23½
Oakland 39 63 .382 27½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 62 37 .626 _
Atlanta 60 41 .594 3
Philadelphia 53 47 .530
Miami 47 53 .470 15½
Washington 34 67 .337 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 44 .560 _
St. Louis 53 47 .530 3
Chicago 41 58 .414 14½
Pittsburgh 40 60 .400 16
Cincinnati 38 61 .384 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 67 32 .677 _
San Diego 56 45 .554 12
San Francisco 49 51 .490 18½
Arizona 45 54 .455 22
Colorado 45 56 .446 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 11, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Hill 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4

San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Atlanta (Fried 10-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Washington (Espino 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 8-2) at Miami (López 7-5), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-1) at Colorado (Márquez 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

