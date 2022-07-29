All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 67 33 .670 _ Toronto 55 44 .556 11½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 67 33 .670 _ Toronto 55 44 .556 11½ Tampa Bay 53 46 .535 13½ Baltimore 50 49 .505 16½ Boston 50 50 .500 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 52 46 .531 _ Cleveland 50 48 .510 2 Chicago 49 49 .500 3 Detroit 40 60 .400 13 Kansas City 39 60 .394 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 65 35 .650 _ Seattle 54 46 .540 11 Texas 44 54 .449 20 Los Angeles 42 57 .424 22½ Oakland 38 63 .376 27½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 61 37 .622 _ Atlanta 59 41 .590 3 Philadelphia 52 47 .525 9½ Miami 47 52 .475 14½ Washington 34 66 .340 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 44 .556 _ St. Louis 52 47 .525 3 Chicago 40 58 .408 14½ Pittsburgh 40 59 .404 15 Cincinnati 38 60 .388 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 66 32 .673 _ San Diego 55 45 .550 12 San Francisco 49 50 .495 17½ Arizona 45 53 .459 21 Colorado 45 55 .450 22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

