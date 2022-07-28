WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 66 33 .667 _
Toronto 54 44 .551 11½
Tampa Bay 53 45 .541 12½
Baltimore 49 49 .500 16½
Boston 49 50 .495 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 46 .531 _
Cleveland 50 47 .515
Chicago 49 49 .500 3
Detroit 40 59 .404 12½
Kansas City 39 59 .398 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 64 35 .646 _
Seattle 54 45 .545 10
Texas 43 54 .443 20
Los Angeles 42 56 .429 21½
Oakland 38 63 .376 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 61 37 .622 _
Atlanta 59 41 .590 3
Philadelphia 51 47 .520 10
Miami 46 52 .469 15
Washington 34 66 .340 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 44 .556 _
St. Louis 52 47 .525 3
Chicago 40 57 .412 14
Pittsburgh 40 58 .408 14½
Cincinnati 38 59 .392 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 65 32 .670 _
San Diego 55 45 .550 11½
San Francisco 48 50 .490 17½
Arizona 45 53 .459 20½
Colorado 45 54 .455 21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

Cleveland 7, Boston 6

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 8-7) at Houston (Verlander 13-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-9) at Atlanta (Wright 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

