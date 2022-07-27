All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 66 32 .673 _ Toronto 54 43 .557 11½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 66 32 .673 _ Toronto 54 43 .557 11½ Tampa Bay 52 45 .536 13½ Baltimore 49 48 .505 16½ Boston 49 49 .500 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 52 45 .536 _ Cleveland 49 47 .510 2½ Chicago 49 48 .505 3 Kansas City 39 58 .402 13 Detroit 39 59 .398 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 64 34 .653 _ Seattle 53 45 .541 11 Texas 43 53 .448 20 Los Angeles 41 56 .423 22½ Oakland 37 63 .370 28

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 60 37 .619 _ Atlanta 59 40 .596 2 Philadelphia 50 47 .515 10 Miami 46 51 .474 14 Washington 34 65 .343 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 44 .551 _ St. Louis 51 47 .520 3 Chicago 40 57 .412 13½ Pittsburgh 40 58 .408 14 Cincinnati 37 59 .385 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 64 32 .667 _ San Diego 55 44 .556 10½ San Francisco 48 49 .495 16½ Arizona 44 53 .454 20½ Colorado 44 54 .449 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Boston (Crawford 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Ureña 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-6) at San Francisco (Wood 6-8), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

