All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 66 31 .680 _ Toronto 53 43 .552 12½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 66 31 .680 _ Toronto 53 43 .552 12½ Tampa Bay 52 43 .547 13 Boston 48 48 .500 17½ Baltimore 47 48 .495 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 52 44 .542 _ Cleveland 48 46 .511 3 Chicago 48 48 .500 4 Kansas City 38 57 .400 13½ Detroit 38 58 .396 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 64 32 .667 _ Seattle 51 45 .531 13 Texas 43 51 .457 20 Los Angeles 40 55 .421 23½ Oakland 35 63 .357 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 59 37 .615 _ Atlanta 58 39 .598 1½ Philadelphia 49 46 .516 9½ Miami 45 50 .474 13½ Washington 32 65 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 43 .552 _ St. Louis 51 46 .526 2½ Pittsburgh 40 56 .417 13 Chicago 38 57 .400 14½ Cincinnati 36 58 .383 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 64 30 .681 _ San Diego 54 43 .557 11½ San Francisco 48 47 .505 16½ Colorado 43 53 .448 22 Arizona 42 53 .442 22½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Texas 11, Oakland 8

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4

Washington 4, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5

Monday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.