All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 65 30 .684 _ Tampa Bay 52 41 .559…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 65 30 .684 _ Tampa Bay 52 41 .559 12 Toronto 51 43 .543 13½ Boston 48 46 .511 16½ Baltimore 46 47 .495 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 44 .532 _ Cleveland 47 44 .516 1½ Chicago 46 47 .495 3½ Detroit 38 56 .404 12 Kansas City 36 57 .387 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 62 32 .660 _ Seattle 51 43 .543 11 Texas 42 50 .457 19 Los Angeles 39 54 .419 22½ Oakland 34 62 .354 29

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 36 .617 _ Atlanta 57 38 .600 1½ Philadelphia 49 44 .527 8½ Miami 44 49 .473 13½ Washington 31 64 .326 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 51 43 .543 _ St. Louis 50 45 .526 1½ Pittsburgh 39 55 .415 12 Chicago 36 57 .387 14½ Cincinnati 35 57 .380 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 62 30 .674 _ San Diego 53 42 .558 10½ San Francisco 48 45 .516 14½ Colorado 43 51 .457 20 Arizona 41 52 .441 21½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 28, Boston 5

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 7-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-5), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Seattle (Ray 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 8, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 10, Washington 1

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

