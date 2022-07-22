All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 64 30 .681 _ Tampa Bay 51 41 .554…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 64 30 .681 _ Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 12 Toronto 50 43 .538 13½ Boston 48 45 .516 15½ Baltimore 46 46 .500 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 44 .532 _ Cleveland 46 44 .511 2 Chicago 46 46 .500 3 Detroit 38 56 .404 12 Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 61 32 .656 _ Seattle 51 42 .548 10 Texas 42 49 .462 18 Los Angeles 39 53 .424 21½ Oakland 33 62 .347 29

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 35 .624 _ Atlanta 56 38 .596 2½ Philadelphia 49 43 .533 8½ Miami 43 49 .467 14½ Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _ St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½ Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11 Chicago 35 57 .380 14½ Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 30 .670 _ San Diego 52 42 .553 10½ San Francisco 48 44 .522 13½ Colorado 43 50 .462 19 Arizona 40 52 .435 21½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game

Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-9), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

