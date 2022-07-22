WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 64 30 .681 _
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 12
Toronto 50 43 .538 13½
Boston 48 45 .516 15½
Baltimore 46 46 .500 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2
Chicago 46 46 .500 3
Detroit 38 56 .404 12
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 61 32 .656 _
Seattle 51 42 .548 10
Texas 42 49 .462 18
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 21½
Oakland 33 62 .347 29

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _
Atlanta 56 38 .596
Philadelphia 49 43 .533
Miami 43 49 .467 14½
Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 61 30 .670 _
San Diego 52 42 .553 10½
San Francisco 48 44 .522 13½
Colorado 43 50 .462 19
Arizona 40 52 .435 21½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game

Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-9), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

When people come together, the best ideas come, or do they?

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up