WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian refugees forced to escape Russia | Russian missiles pound Kramatorsk | Putin gets strong support from Iran | EU proposes joint defense procurement
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 64 28 .696 _
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13
Toronto 50 43 .538 14½
Boston 48 45 .516 16½
Baltimore 46 46 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2
Chicago 46 46 .500 3
Detroit 37 55 .402 12
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 59 32 .648 _
Seattle 51 42 .548 9
Texas 41 49 .456 17½
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½
Oakland 32 61 .344 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _
Atlanta 56 38 .596
Philadelphia 49 43 .533
Miami 43 48 .473 14
Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _
San Diego 52 42 .553 10
San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½
Colorado 43 50 .462 18½
Arizona 40 52 .435 21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-4), 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:09 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies and unions

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

USCIS ombudsman ‘optimistic as ever’ about agency’s digitization efforts

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up