All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|28
|.696
|_
|Tampa Bay
|51
|41
|.554
|13
|Toronto
|50
|43
|.538
|14½
|Boston
|48
|45
|.516
|16½
|Baltimore
|46
|46
|.500
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|.532
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|.391
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|32
|.648
|_
|Seattle
|51
|42
|.548
|9
|Texas
|41
|49
|.456
|17½
|Los Angeles
|39
|53
|.424
|20½
|Oakland
|32
|61
|.344
|28
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|Atlanta
|56
|38
|.596
|2½
|Philadelphia
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
|Miami
|43
|48
|.473
|14
|Washington
|31
|63
|.330
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|54
|.419
|11
|Chicago
|35
|57
|.380
|14½
|Cincinnati
|34
|57
|.374
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|30
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|52
|42
|.553
|10
|San Francisco
|48
|43
|.527
|12½
|Colorado
|43
|50
|.462
|18½
|Arizona
|40
|52
|.435
|21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-4), 3:37 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:09 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
