All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 64 28 .696 _ Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13 Toronto 50 43 .538 14½ Boston 48 45 .516 16½ Baltimore 46 46 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 44 .532 _ Cleveland 46 44 .511 2 Chicago 46 46 .500 3 Detroit 37 55 .402 12 Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 59 32 .648 _ Seattle 51 42 .548 9 Texas 41 49 .456 17½ Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½ Oakland 32 61 .344 28

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 35 .624 _ Atlanta 56 38 .596 2½ Philadelphia 49 43 .533 8½ Miami 43 48 .473 14 Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _ St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½ Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11 Chicago 35 57 .380 14½ Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _ San Diego 52 42 .553 10 San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½ Colorado 43 50 .462 18½ Arizona 40 52 .435 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-4), 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:09 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

