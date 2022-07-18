Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 64 28 .696 _
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13
Toronto 50 43 .538 14½
Boston 48 45 .516 16½
Baltimore 46 46 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2
Chicago 46 46 .500 3
Detroit 37 55 .402 12
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 59 32 .648 _
Seattle 51 42 .548 9
Texas 41 49 .456 17½
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½
Oakland 32 61 .344 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _
Atlanta 56 38 .596
Philadelphia 49 43 .533
Miami 43 48 .473 14
Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _
San Diego 52 42 .553 10
San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½
Colorado 43 50 .462 18½
Arizona 40 52 .435 21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 13, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 0

Oakland 4, Houston 3

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL (TBD) vs AL (TBD) at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 0

Washington 7, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 3

San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL (TBD) vs AL (TBD) at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

At CISA, even the chief of staff has been marinated in cybersecurity

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up