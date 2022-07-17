All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 63 28 .692 _ Tampa Bay 50 41 .549…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 63 28 .692 _ Tampa Bay 50 41 .549 13 Toronto 49 43 .533 14½ Boston 48 44 .522 15½ Baltimore 46 45 .505 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 43 .538 _ Cleveland 46 44 .511 2½ Chicago 45 46 .495 4 Detroit 37 55 .402 12½ Kansas City 36 55 .396 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 59 31 .656 _ Seattle 50 42 .543 10 Texas 41 48 .461 17½ Los Angeles 39 53 .424 21 Oakland 31 61 .337 29

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 34 .630 _ Atlanta 56 37 .602 2½ Philadelphia 48 43 .527 9½ Miami 43 47 .478 14 Washington 30 63 .323 28½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 42 .543 _ St. Louis 50 44 .532 1 Pittsburgh 38 54 .413 12 Chicago 34 57 .374 15½ Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _ San Diego 52 41 .559 9½ San Francisco 47 43 .522 13 Colorado 43 49 .467 18 Arizona 39 52 .429 21½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia 10, Miami 0

San Francisco 2, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.