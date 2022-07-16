All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|28
|.689
|_
|Tampa Bay
|50
|40
|.556
|12
|Boston
|48
|43
|.527
|14½
|Toronto
|48
|43
|.527
|14½
|Baltimore
|45
|45
|.500
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|49
|43
|.533
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|44
|.506
|2½
|Chicago
|45
|45
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|37
|54
|.407
|11½
|Kansas City
|36
|54
|.400
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|31
|.652
|_
|Seattle
|49
|42
|.538
|10
|Texas
|41
|47
|.466
|16½
|Los Angeles
|39
|52
|.429
|20
|Oakland
|31
|60
|.341
|28
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|34
|.622
|_
|Atlanta
|55
|37
|.598
|2
|Philadelphia
|47
|43
|.522
|9
|Miami
|43
|46
|.483
|12½
|Washington
|30
|62
|.326
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|41
|.549
|_
|St. Louis
|49
|44
|.527
|2
|Pittsburgh
|38
|53
|.418
|12
|Chicago
|34
|55
|.382
|15
|Cincinnati
|34
|56
|.378
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|30
|.663
|_
|San Diego
|51
|41
|.554
|9½
|San Francisco
|46
|43
|.517
|13
|Colorado
|42
|49
|.462
|18
|Arizona
|39
|51
|.433
|20½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 8, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Houston 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
Seattle 8, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 2:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-7) at Miami (Rogers 4-8), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 8-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.