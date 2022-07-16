RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 62 28 .689 _
Tampa Bay 50 40 .556 12
Boston 48 43 .527 14½
Toronto 48 43 .527 14½
Baltimore 45 45 .500 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 43 .533 _
Cleveland 45 44 .506
Chicago 45 45 .500 3
Detroit 37 54 .407 11½
Kansas City 36 54 .400 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 58 31 .652 _
Seattle 49 42 .538 10
Texas 41 47 .466 16½
Los Angeles 39 52 .429 20
Oakland 31 60 .341 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 56 34 .622 _
Atlanta 55 37 .598 2
Philadelphia 47 43 .522 9
Miami 43 46 .483 12½
Washington 30 62 .326 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 41 .549 _
St. Louis 49 44 .527 2
Pittsburgh 38 53 .418 12
Chicago 34 55 .382 15
Cincinnati 34 56 .378 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 59 30 .663 _
San Diego 51 41 .554
San Francisco 46 43 .517 13
Colorado 42 49 .462 18
Arizona 39 51 .433 20½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Houston 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

Seattle 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 2:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-7) at Miami (Rogers 4-8), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

